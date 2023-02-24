Delhi MCD standing committee polls face trouble for 3rd day, blows exchanged: Key points
- According to the details, the BJP interrupted the counting of votes after the Mayor's action, to which, Mayor Shelly Oberoi insisted the result will be declared without the invalid vote.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee election witnessed utmost chaos as a physical brawl unleashed between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors in the Delhi Civic Centre. The ruckus also led to one Councillor collapsing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×