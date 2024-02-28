Delhi: MCD to spend ₹20 crore for new theme parks for children; check details
Delhi plans to open 10 new theme parks for children with interactive play structures like robots and animal replicas. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to create fun spaces in various zones, featuring knowledge sections alongside entertainment.
