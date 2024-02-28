Delhi plans to open 10 new theme parks for children with interactive play structures like robots and animal replicas. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to create fun spaces in various zones, featuring knowledge sections alongside entertainment.

Delhi is going to have 10 new theme parks for children. Those will be infused with interactive play structures like robots, animal replicas and science models. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), with its innovative playgrounds, aims to sprinkle fun across various zones.

In 2018, the MCD introduced "Nandan Van" at Greater Kailash-1, a pioneer in blending cartoon and animal themes into play areas. This venture, costing around ₹1 crore, set the precedent for what's now a city-wide initiative to craft at least one such magical space in every administrative zone.

The space above Hauz Khas' multilevel parking and the corners of Pitampura's SU block park are among the chosen locations. So are the park near Ganga Ram Hospital in Rajendra Nagar, the Sector 21 park in Rohini for Narela zone and a part of historic Qudsia Bagh under the City-Sadar Paharganj zone. Each park will feature knowledge sections alongside the fun.

The parks won’t be just playgrounds. Those will offer adventure and learning.

“Just like innovative alterations have been made to the giant dinosaur replicas in the dinosaur parks, the structures in the upcoming parks will have innovative swings, slides, multiplay equipment, wall-holla and climbing nets designed into the central replicas. Each park will also have knowledge sections where the information about the theme would be shared," the Hindustan Times quoted an official who asked not to be named as saying.

As per MCD, the dinosaur section at the 'Waste to Wonder Park' in Sarai Kale Khan is witnessing more visitors.

"The number of visitors in the winter months before the opening of the dinosaur section was less than 500, and now we are getting 1,000-2,000 visitors every day. Almost 50-60% of these visitors are children," the official added.

Cost projections Cost projections hover between ₹1.5 to 2 crore per park, with the total budget earmarked at around ₹20 crore, said another official.

"We are finalising the themes and dimensions of the structures. The robot park is likely to come up in west Delhi near Mayapuri Metro station and the sea theme park will come up near Swasthya Vihar in east Delhi," another official said.

