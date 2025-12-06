MCD proposes ₹16,530 crore budget: No new tax in Delhi, three dog shelters, sanitation top priority — 15 points

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner, Ashwani Kumar, unveiled the budget proposals of ₹16,530.50 crore for 2026-27 on Friday.

The proposal put special focus on sanitation and environmental management. It included landmark reform for business owners and no additional tax burden.

The total budget outlay for 2026-27 stands at ₹16,530.50 crore, compared to ₹17,011.91 crore in the previous financial year.

Here's all you need to know: 1. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar highlighted that the budget was crafted to strengthen civic services, enhance operational efficiency, and introduce citizen-friendly reforms — all without placing any additional tax burden on the public.

2. The Commissioner reiterated that no new tax or increase in existing tax rates has been proposed. Instead, the MCD plans to boost revenue by expanding the tax base and strengthening recovery mechanisms.

It is expected that 58 percent of total receipts will be generated through taxes with improved collection systems.

3. He also informed that the SUNIYO property tax scheme has already enabled an additional recovery of ₹600 crore, reflecting its success.

4. Sanitation and environmental management received the highest allocation — ₹4,795.28 crore (29% of the total budget) -- among major sectors.

5. Education receives 15% of the total budget ( ₹2,520.34 crore), followed by 12% for Health ( ₹1,905.60 crore), underscoring the Corporation's commitment to essential public welfare services.

6. To improve solid waste management in the city, solid waste disposal units/facilities are being developed.

7. In addition, to address dust and pollution across the city, the MCD is procuring 60 Mechanical Road Sweepers and 60 battery-operated litter pickers.

8. The MCD Commissioner also thanked the Delhi government for the funds provided under various schemes to undertake the work on a massive scale for the repair of city roads.

Public works and street lighting have been allocated ₹1,884.44 crore to improve road infrastructure and illumination across the capital, while general administration has been allotted ₹3,549.63 crore.

9. A landmark reform has been introduced for business owners. The processes for obtaining Factory Licenses and General Trade Licenses have now been fully integrated with the property tax system.

Citizens will no longer be required to submit separate applications or upload documents. Instead, they may simply pay the required license fee along with their property tax and download the license directly, making the process seamless and hassle-free.

10. As part of the ongoing Ease of Doing Business reforms, a similar integration is expected to be introduced for Health Trade Licenses as well.

11. The horticulture department received ₹397.90 crore, while veterinary services were allocated ₹131.06 crore.

12. Further, aiming at the citizen convenience, 20 more multi-level parking facilities are being proposed in the city at the critical locations.

13. On dog shelters, he said the Dwarka Sector-29 facility is already under development, while two more facilities, at Bella Road and Bijwasan, are in the planning stage.

14. The MCD further stated that tenders have been floated for fresh waste disposal processing units, including a minimum-1,800 TPD facility at Bhalswa landfill on 12 acres of reclaimed land, for 700 TPD at Shinghola on 6.61 acres, for 1,400 TPD at Okhla on 10 acres, and 1,200 TPD at Bawana on 10 acres.

15. The budget also highlighted major achievements of the civic body, including laying of the foundation stone for a 3,000-tonnes-per-day (TPD) waste-to-energy plant at Narela-Bawana and the expansion of the Okhla waste-to-energy facility from 1,950 TPD to 2,950 TPD.