Delhi: Meat shops near temples likely to remain closed during Navratra

Keeping in view the sentiments of the public, necessary directions may be issued for the closure of meat shops during the 9-day period of Navratri festival
Owing to the Navratra festival, the Delhi government has directed that all appropriate actions be taken to ensure that meat shops remain closed during this period.
Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, said in a notification, “Keeping in view the sentiments of the public, necessary directions may be issued to officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the 9-day period of Navratri festival from 2nd April to 11th April."
Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks will be allowed to operate during the nine-day-long festival, officials said on Saturday.
Earlier, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma had said that selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the festival.
Later, in an amended letter, Sharma said licensed meat shops can operate in compliance with state government orders.
District Magistrate (DM) R K Singh told PTI that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per the guidelines of the government.