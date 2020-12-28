Delhi-Meerut rapid rail priority section likely to be commissioned by 2023

Regional Rapid transit system (RRTS) is the first-of-its-kind project being implemented in India. With an operational speed of 160 km/hr RRTS would provide regional connectivity to NCR.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is one of the three prioritizedRRTS corridors being implemented in phase-1. The 82 km-long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Corridor is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India.

Construction is going on in full swing on this corridor. The 17km priority section of this corridor is targetted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut by around one-third.

PrimeMinister of India, Shri Narendra Modi applauded India's first RRTS project.





The great model of Delhi-Meerut RRTS will reduce the distance of Delhi & Meerut to less than an hour.



In cities where passenger numbers are less, work is being done on #MetroLite version. It is prepared at 40 percent cost of normal metro: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/sZhl8oCXvs — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 28, 2020

The PM mentioned that India's first RRTS corridor is being between Delhi and Meerutthat will reduce the time to less than an hour. “Several transport developments are being executed across the country. One of them is RRTS that will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut," PM Narendra Modi, said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s first driverless train from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro Station.

The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from 3-4 hours byroad at present.

Implementation of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is expected to shift the modal share in favor of public transport from 37% to 63% in the region, which ultimately helps in curbing pollution.

The other two Phase-I RRTScorridors are Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat. Pre-construction activities are in full swing for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor and its DPR is under active consideration of the Government of India for sanction.

The DPR of the Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor was recently approved by the Haryana government. RRTS train coaches will be 100% made in India and will have transverse 2x2 seats.RRTS trains will also have business class (one coach per train) with spacious, comfortable, and reclining seats which will be accessible through a special lounge at the platform-level.

One coach in every train will be reserved for women passengers as well. Given the high-speed train operations, all RRTS stations will have Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) for the safety of the passengers.

The train doors will be integrated with PSDs. NCRTC, the executing agency of RRTS recently signed an MOU with Bharat Electrical Limited for indigenous development of PSDs.

In 2019-20, the Centre had allocated ₹824 crore for the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Out of the eight identified RRTS corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rails, three have been prioritised for implementation in Phase-1 by a task force. These are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via