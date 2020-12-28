Delhi-Meerut rapid rail priority section likely to be commissioned by 2023

The PM mentioned that India's first RRTS corridor is being between Delhi and Meerutthat will reduce the time to less than an hour. “Several transport developments are being executed across the country. One of them is RRTS that will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut," PM Narendra Modi, said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Delhi Metro’s first driverless train from Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro Station.