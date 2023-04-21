Delhi- Meerut rapid rail: Passengers travelling in premium class of RAPIDX to get these facilities2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
- Delhi- Meerut rapid rail: This is the first time in the country that a double-tap system is being used in any public transportation system
The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail service which is known as RAPIDX train services will have a dedicated train attendant in the premium coach of the train to assist commuters by helping them out with the on-board facilities and ensuring their safe and secure journey.
