Apart from this, the train attendant will also assist the train operator during operations. In case of emergency, the attendant will help commuters, not only of the Premium coach but also the rest of the train. In case of a breakdown or any other emergency, the Train Attendant shall operate the evacuation device fitted on the train as per the instructions of the train operator and assist the commuters to get out of the train by opening the side doors. Moreover, in case the train halts on the viaduct (bridge) due to any technical reason, the train attendant will assist all the on-board commuters to alight on the viaduct from the emergency gate and then will lead them to the nearest emergency evacuation exit to descend from there to the ground level through a safe passage.