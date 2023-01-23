Delhi- Meerut RRTS becomes India's fastest metro, conducts speed trial | Watch2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM IST
- The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to get operationalised by March
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation(NCRTC) is carrying out the dynamic test runs of the Regional Rapid Transit System trainsets on the 17 km long Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.
