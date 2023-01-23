The National Capital Region Transport Corporation(NCRTC) is carrying out the dynamic test runs of the Regional Rapid Transit System trainsets on the 17 km long Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

This is being done to test various elements of infrastructure. At present, apart from various miscellaneous and finishing works, telecom and signalling work is still progressing. Once completed, integrated, high-speed trial runs will soon commence on the priority section of the corridor.

NCRTC has charged Over Head Equipment (OHE) at 25 KV capacity from Duhai Depot to Ghaziabad RRTS station to run India’s first Regional Rail in the priority section. In this process, to test the charged OHE, the RRTS train successfully took a ride up to Ghaziabad RRTS station. OHE in the remaining portion of the priority section will be charged soon as well.

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to get operationalised by March, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh had earlier said.

To make safe and reliable RRTS network, all different technical elements are to be tested individually. Once these tests are successful, all its sub-systems viz. rolling stock, OHE, track and telecom and signalling as well as station infrastructure, platform screen doors etc. will be tested in an integrated manner to check their compatibility with each other and their behavior from the public safety point of view. The track work has already been laid out in the priority section.

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said.

Under the Make in India Initiative, the rolling stock of RRTS is not only designed in Hyderabad but also, 100 per cent of these modern trainsets are being manufactured indigenously in Savli, Gujarat. RRTS is also credited for many firsts being achieved for the railways and overall transport sector in the country, be it technology for implementation and operations, construction techniques or commuter-centric amenities.

