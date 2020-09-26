Design of India's first rapid rail unveiled. Here's what you can expect | Watch

People living in Delhi-NCR will soon be able to travel in the state of the art rapid rail transit system.

People who want to travel to the industrial area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi can expect to get the travel time significantly reduced once the rapid rail starts operating.

On Friday, the first look and design of the semi-high speed trainsets were unveiled by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) & Chairman, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in presence of Shri Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, all the members of Board of Directors of NCRTC and other senior officials of MoHUA, NCRTC and Bombardier India.

The semi-high-speed aerodynamic trainsets will have a 2 + 2 transverse seating arrangement with comfortable seat pitches, standing spaces and automatic plug-in type sliding doors. The airconditioned trains will also provide space for luggage, CCTV cameras for enhanced security and offer the choice of business class seating as well as a car designated for women in the six-car trainsets for regional services .

The new trains will accommodate around 900 passengers in the three-car train configuration for the Meerut local transit services. When configured into six-car trainsets for RRTS, the trains will be able to accommodate as many as 1,790 passengers to significantly increase public transport capacity between Delhi and Meerut. With their modular design, the RRTS trains can be expanded to nine-car trainsets.

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS boasts a 180 kmph design speed, one of the fastest in India and it will have 24 stations. The trains will reduce travel time from Meerut to Delhi to less than 60 minutes and expected ridership is around 800,000 passengers daily. Local transit services between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot Station with 13 stations over 21 km on the RRTS infrastructure will provide local mobility services for Meerut’s citizens and deliver efficient regional connectivity.

View Full Image The RRTS trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned

"These energy-efficient trains with exceptional ergonomics and low life cycle costs will contribute towards making India’s first RRTS futuristic and sustainable. Clubbed with state-of-the-art commuter centric features, RRTS is going to transform the way people travel in NCR and set a new benchmark for similar projects in the future," said Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

“Bombardier is proud to be partner for NCRTC’s flagship project to deliver the new RRTS trains. These trains are being designed locally and incorporate latest technologies and features. Bombardier will deliver and maintain RRTS trains in accordance with our country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines. These energy efficient semi-high-speed trains will enhance passenger experience in terms of comfort, safety,journey time and will be a game-changer in the regional rail segment in India benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development," said Rajeev Joisar.

The state-of-the-art RRTS rolling stock will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. With radiating stainless steel outer body, these aerodynamic RRTS trains will be lightweight and fully air-conditioned.

View Full Image The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 and will be put into public use after extensive trials.

Deliberating on the benefits of project, Shri Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, said, “The rolling stock of India’s first RRTS has been designed with a vision to fulfil the aspirations of the New India. RRTS rolling stock will be energy-efficient with about 30% regeneration during braking.

NCRTC has awarded the rolling stock work with an integrated long term comprehensive maintenance by the manufacturer, thus leveraging the benefits of life cycle costing. I am confident that RRTS will prove to be transport backbone for the people of NCR and will define a new benchmark in the transport sector enabling the overall growth of the region".

The prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022 and will be put into public use after extensive trials. NCRTC will procure 30 train sets of 6 cars each for operating regional rail services on the entire corridor and 10 train sets of 3 cars each for operating local transit services in Meerut. The entire rolling stock for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Savli plant in Gujarat.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is one of the three prioritised RRTS corridor being implemented in phase-1. The 82 km long Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Corridor is the first RRTS corridor being implemented in India. The corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut by around 1/3rd. The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from 3-4 hours by road at present.

Civil construction work on about 50-km long section between Sahibabad and Shatabdi Nagar, Meerut is in full swing including the construction of four stations - Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be commissioned in 2023, while the entire corridor will be commissioned in 2025.

The other two Phase-I RRTS corridors are Delhi-Gurugram-SNB and Delhi-Panipat. Pre-construction activities are in full swing for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor and its DPR is under active consideration of the Government of India for sanction. The DPR of the Delhi to Panipat RRTS corridor is also under active consideration of the respective State Governments for approval.

