Design of India's first rapid rail unveiled. Here's what you can expect | Watch

“Bombardier is proud to be partner for NCRTC’s flagship project to deliver the new RRTS trains. These trains are being designed locally and incorporate latest technologies and features. Bombardier will deliver and maintain RRTS trains in accordance with our country’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines. These energy efficient semi-high-speed trains will enhance passenger experience in terms of comfort, safety,journey time and will be a game-changer in the regional rail segment in India benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development," said Rajeev Joisar.