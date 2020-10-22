Subscribe
Delhi: Men posing as sales tax officers drive away with van carrying dry fruits
Multiple teams have been formed to examine the CCTV footage, analyse CDRs and develop intelligence to nab the accused

Delhi: Men posing as sales tax officers drive away with van carrying dry fruits

07:08 AM IST PTI

  • Multiple teams have been formed to examine the CCTV footage, analyse CDRs and develop intelligence to nab the accused, they said.
  • According to police, the incident took place on Monday at around 8.30 pm in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area

NEW DELHI : Unidentified men posing as sales tax officers drove away with a van carrying dry fruits after asking its driver to stop for checking in the heart of the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

Unidentified men posing as sales tax officers drove away with a van carrying dry fruits after asking its driver to stop for checking in the heart of the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday at around 8.30 pm in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday at around 8.30 pm in central Delhi's Tilak Marg area.

Three to four accused, who impersonated government officials, got in and took control of the van. After driving for some distance, the driver of the van was abandoned at Ghazipur flyover near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border while the accused drove away with the vehicle.

An FIR under relevant sections has been registered at the Tilak Marg Police Station and investigation is being carried out, police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to examine the CCTV footage, analyse CDRs and develop intelligence to nab the accused, they said.

