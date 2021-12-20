As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, the mercury level has dropped to shivering levels.

The minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at the Lodhi Road observatory today, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi informed.

Rajasthan continues to experience freezing levels as Churu records -0.5 degrees Celsius, while -1.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Fatahpur.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the minimum and maximum temperatures have been predicted to be around 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively today.

Meanwhile in Jammu, the minimum temperature dips to 3.2 degrees Celsius.

To beat the chilling cold, it is common to come across people sitting around a fire to warm themselves these days.

As per the IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been prevailing in some parts of north Rajasthan and Punjab, while cold wave conditions prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

"In addition, dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal Maximum Temperatures are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan since past three days enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions which are likely to prevail during next three days and improve thereafter," said the IMD.

