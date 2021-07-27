The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said it recorded around 16.9 lakh passenger journeys till 8 pm on Tuesday, after trains were allowed to run with full seating capacity.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations, according to a PTI report.

In view of the improved Covid-19 situation, the Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from 26 July, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Till Sunday, DMRC had been running trains with 50% seating capacity since 7 June when the services resumed after a long hiatus.

Flying squads were deputed across corridors to check Covid rules violation, and till 8 pm today, 292 passengers were deboarded from trains, officials said, adding 263 passengers were penalised.

Meanwhile, as many as 77 fresh cases of coronavirus, 42 recoveries and two deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

With 70,248 tests conducted, the case positivity rate stands at 0.11 per cent, slightly higher than the previous day's rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 14,36,026 positive cases, 14,10,410 recoveries and 25,046 deaths have been reported in the city so far. There are currently 570 active cases.

As many as 57,382 beneficiaries received COVID-19 jabs in the last 24 hours. Of these, 14,570 received first doses, while 42,812 received second doses.

A total of 97,25,896 doses have been administered in Delhi, including 72,94,998 first doses. 24,30,898 people in the city are fully vaccinated against COVID.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday issued orders allowing cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on Monday.

With agency inputs

