Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours on Sunday (30 April) owing to a scheduled track maintenance work, the DMRC officials informed commuters yesterday.

The services will remain inoperational between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of the corridor from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, it added.

Owing to this, services on this line will be run in a curtailed manner for these two hours.

Trains will be run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the work is underway on another track.

The DMRC in a tweete wrote, "DMRC will be undertaking scheduled track maintenance work between Dhaula Kuan & Delhi Aerocity section of Airport Express Line on Sunday i.e, 30th April 2023) from 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM.

Owing to this, services on this line for these 2 hours on Sunday will be run as…".

From Dwarka-21 towards New Delhi:

4:45 AM

5:15 AM

5:45 AM

6:10 AM

6:35 AM

7:00 AM

7:25 AM

From New Delhi towards Dwarka-21:

4:45 AM

5:30 AM

5:55 AM

6:20 AM

6:45 AM

7:10 AM

7:35 AM

DMRC will be undertaking scheduled track maintenance work between Dhaula Kuan & Delhi Aerocity section of Airport Express Line on Sunday i.e, 30th April 2023) from 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM.



Owing to this, services on this line for these 2 hours on Sunday will be run as detailed below — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 28, 2023

Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line shall be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation added.

On Thursday services were delayed for over an hour on a segment of the busy Yellow Line of Delhi Metro due to a technical snag.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The services were restored at around 9 am.