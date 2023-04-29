Delhi Metro: A section of Airport Line will remain shut on Sunday for 2 hours in the morning. Check detail2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:38 AM IST
Delhi Metro services to be curtailed on section of Airport Line Sunday for maintenance work on Sunday in the morning
Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours on Sunday (30 April) owing to a scheduled track maintenance work, the DMRC officials informed commuters yesterday.
