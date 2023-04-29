Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours on Sunday (30 April) owing to a scheduled track maintenance work, the DMRC officials informed commuters yesterday.
The services will remain inoperational between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section of the corridor from 5:30 am to 7:30 am, it added.
Owing to this, services on this line will be run in a curtailed manner for these two hours.
Trains will be run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations when the work is underway on another track.
The DMRC in a tweete wrote, "DMRC will be undertaking scheduled track maintenance work between Dhaula Kuan & Delhi Aerocity section of Airport Express Line on Sunday i.e, 30th April 2023) from 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM.
Owing to this, services on this line for these 2 hours on Sunday will be run as…".
From Dwarka-21 towards New Delhi:
- 4:45 AM
- 5:15 AM
- 5:45 AM
- 6:10 AM
- 6:35 AM
- 7:00 AM
- 7:25 AM
From New Delhi towards Dwarka-21:
- 4:45 AM
- 5:30 AM
- 5:55 AM
- 6:20 AM
- 6:45 AM
- 7:10 AM
- 7:35 AM
Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement.
Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line shall be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation added.
On Thursday services were delayed for over an hour on a segment of the busy Yellow Line of Delhi Metro due to a technical snag.
Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.
The services were restored at around 9 am.
