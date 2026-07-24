Delhi metro adds Jhandewalan station to its list of 16 stations closed for the day – Full list here

Delhi Metro has announced closure of a total of 17 stations from 7: 30 AM today till further instructions. Jhandewalan station has been added to the list of 16 stations that were closed on Thursday, 23 July, amid Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. It further noted that commuters can access interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a post on X on Thursday stated, “Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.”
DMRC metro stations closed for the day are listed below:
Quick answers to key questions
The Delhi Metro stations were closed for security reasons amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). A total of 17 stations, including Jhandewalan, were affected.
The closed metro stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, and Jhandewalan.
Commuters can use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat, as these stations remain operational despite the surrounding closures.
The protests were organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in support of students and aimed at addressing various educational issues, including calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Delhi Metro stations were closed until further instructions without a specified reopening time, pending developments related to the protests.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
17. Jhandewalan
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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