Delhi metro adds Jhandewalan station to its list of 16 stations closed for the day – Full list here

Delhi Metro has closed 17 stations, including Jhandewalan, starting from 7:30 AM until further notice due to CJP protests. However, interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat. 

Fareha Naaz
Published24 Jul 2026, 08:19 AM IST
A total of 17 Delhi Metro stations, including Jhandewalan, have been closed from 7:30 AM today due to ongoing CJP protest.
A total of 17 Delhi Metro stations, including Jhandewalan, have been closed from 7:30 AM today due to ongoing CJP protest.(HT)

Delhi Metro has announced closure of a total of 17 stations from 7: 30 AM today till further instructions. Jhandewalan station has been added to the list of 16 stations that were closed on Thursday, 23 July, amid Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. It further noted that commuters can access interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a post on X on Thursday stated, “Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.”

List of metro stations closed today

DMRC metro stations closed for the day are listed below:

Quick answers to key questions

5 QUESTIONS
1
Why were metro stations in Delhi closed on July 24, 2026?

The Delhi Metro stations were closed for security reasons amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). A total of 17 stations, including Jhandewalan, were affected.

2
Which metro stations are closed in Delhi due to the recent protests?

The closed metro stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, and Jhandewalan.

3
How can commuters navigate the closed metro stations in Delhi?

Commuters can use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat, as these stations remain operational despite the surrounding closures.

4
What prompted the protests leading to metro closures in Delhi?

The protests were organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in support of students and aimed at addressing various educational issues, including calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

5
When will the closed Delhi metro stations reopen?

The Delhi Metro stations were closed until further instructions without a specified reopening time, pending developments related to the protests.

1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5. Barakhambha Road

6. Supreme Court

7. Seva Teerth

8. Janpath

9. Mandi House

10. Central Secretariat

11. ITO

12. Delhi Gate

13. Indraprastha

14. Khan Market

15. Jor Bagh

16. Shivaji Stadium

17. Jhandewalan

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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