Delhi Metro has announced closure of a total of 17 stations from 7: 30 AM today till further instructions. Jhandewalan station has been added to the list of 16 stations that were closed on Thursday, 23 July, amid Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. It further noted that commuters can access interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a post on X on Thursday stated, “Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.”
DMRC metro stations closed for the day are listed below:
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The Delhi Metro stations were closed for security reasons amid protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). A total of 17 stations, including Jhandewalan, were affected.
The closed metro stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, and Jhandewalan.
Commuters can use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat, as these stations remain operational despite the surrounding closures.
The protests were organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in support of students and aimed at addressing various educational issues, including calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Delhi Metro stations were closed until further instructions without a specified reopening time, pending developments related to the protests.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3. Patel Chowk
4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
5. Barakhambha Road
6. Supreme Court
7. Seva Teerth
8. Janpath
9. Mandi House
10. Central Secretariat
11. ITO
12. Delhi Gate
13. Indraprastha
14. Khan Market
15. Jor Bagh
16. Shivaji Stadium
17. Jhandewalan