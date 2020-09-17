Delhi Metro: Aerocity-Tughlakabad metro corridor to be called Silver Line

New Delhi: Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor being built as part of the Phase-4 project has been christened as 'Silver Line' by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This will be the 10th corridor of the network so it will also be called Line 10.

"Silver has been selected as the colour code for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4," the DMRC said.

"This section is the 10th line to get a colour code. The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor or Line 7 is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line or Line 8 with the same colour code," DMRC said in a tweet.

The line number and colour code of the 3 priority corridors of Phase-IV have been assigned. Tughlakabad - Aerocity (line 10) will be Silver Line, Majlis Park - Maujpur (line 7) is Pink Line Extension & Janakpuri West - RK Ashram (line 8) is Magenta Line Extension. #OntoTheFourth pic.twitter.com/GIfCxJDruI — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 16, 2020





Under approved segment of phase-4, 61.679-km of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. In August, the DMRC started work on the 22-km-long Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor. This line will connect the Airport Express Line with the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) and the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh). The Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor will have 15 stations.

There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected, it said.





























