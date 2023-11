Delhi Metro alert! Delay in services on the Pink Line. Details here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday announced that metro services will be delayed from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar on the pink line. However, the train services will operate as usual on other lines. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC wrote, “Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines." A few hours later, DMRC informed that normal services had been resumed on the pink line. “Normal services have resumed."

Meanwhile, the Delhi metro has started running 20 extra train trips across its network as the air quality in several parts of Delhi, NCR plunged to the 'severe' category.

This is done to encourage more and more people to use public transport in the national capital and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and others.

Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when the GRAP-II stage comes into force.

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri. AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the 'severe' category.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered all the government and private primary schools to remain shut for the next two days.

In the wake of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday.

Stage III of the GRAP is implemented when the AQI hits Severe in the range of 401-450. As part of its response to combat pollution, the state government can impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.