The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that there is a delay in train services on the Yello Line. The services are delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC informed via a tweet.

Yellow Line Update



Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 27, 2023

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.