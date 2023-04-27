Delhi Metro alert: Delay in services on the Yellow Line. Details here

Delhi Metro alert: Delay in services on the Yellow Line. Details here1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
Delhi Metro: Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that there is a delay in train services on the Yello Line. The services are delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that there is a delay in train services on the Yello Line. The services are delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.
"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC informed via a tweet.
"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC informed via a tweet.
Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.