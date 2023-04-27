Hello User
Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro alert: Delay in services on the Yellow Line. Details here

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint
Delay in services on Delhi Metro Yellow Line.

Delhi Metro: Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that there is a delay in train services on the Yello Line. The services are delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC informed via a tweet.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

