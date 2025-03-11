Delhi Metro Holi timings: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday, March 11, announced that the metro timings for the festive day of Holi 2025 will start at 2:30 p.m., according to a social media post on X.

“On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e.14th March, 2025 (Friday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Airport Express Line,” said DMRC in their social media post on the platform X.

“Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 14th March and will continue normally thereafter.” the post added.

The revised timing for Holi is a deviation from the regular schedule, which typically sees metro services beginning around 5:00 am and ending around 11:00 pm.

Delhi Metro completes tunnelling work on Phase 4 of Golden Line project The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has completed tunnelling work on Phase 4 of the Golden Line project between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations, which is part of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the tunnel boring machine (TBM) successfully broke through at the Vasant Kunj station site in the presence of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Tokhan Sahu, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs.

A 91-metre-long TBM completed the excavation of a 1,550-metre tunnel at Vasant Kunj station. Two parallel circular tunnels are being built for up and down movement on this stretch. The second tunnel is expected to be completed by June, a statement issued by the DMRC said.

The newly-built tunnel located at an average depth of 23 metres consists of 1,107 tunnel rings, each with an inner diameter of 5.8 metres, the statement said.