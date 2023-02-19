Delhi Metro operations on Yellow Line will be partially affected between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya stations for a few hours due to maintenance work today, Sunday, said DMRC officials.

In an official statement, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that Gate no. 5 of the Central Secretariat metro station on Violet Line will remain closed from today, February 19, for renovation work.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli), train services will not be available on two stations i.e, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha falling in this section till 06.30 AM from the start of revenue services on 19.02.2023," the statement read.

It further informed that Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 6.30 am, PTI reported.

"Connectivity between Kashmere Gate Metro station and Vishwavidyalaya metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period," it added.

DMRC officials have advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly today.

It also updated that entry and exit from gate no. 5 at Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed from February 19 for civil renovation work.

"Passengers can use Gate No 1 & 2 for entry/exit," it added.

The station is located in the heart of the national capital and is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line. Its gate no. 1 was temporarily closed for maintenance work from February 10.

Meanwhile, India's first-ever Indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) has been developed by a joint team of DMRC and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the operations on the Red Line, under the government of India's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives for metro rail transit systems.

DMRC said that i-ATS can be used in the operations of other rail-based systems including the Indian Railways. This technology has been developed with flexibility to work with different signalling vendor's systems with suitable changes.

(With PTI inputs)