Delhi Metro Alert! Yellow Line services partially closed today. Details here
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that Gate no. 5 of the Central Secretariat metro station on Violet Line will remain closed from today, February 19, for renovation work.
Delhi Metro operations on Yellow Line will be partially affected between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya stations for a few hours due to maintenance work today, Sunday, said DMRC officials.
