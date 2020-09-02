Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set resume its services for public from September 7, after more than five months. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Centre suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March.

To avoid overcrowding at the stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday released new guidelines for running metro rails. Initially, the metro will be open from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. Only one line will be functional for public from the next week, DMRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a bid to maintain social distancing, the authority decided to open selected gates for the entry at stations. There will be a separate gate for exit.

The frequency of trains will also be regulates. Only asymptomatic patients are allowed commute Delhi metro.

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry on Wednesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines.

If we find lack of social distancing, crowding of trains then we will review metro arrangement, said Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

