Delhi Metro and buses allowed to operate with full capacity from 26 July

- Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity
The Delhi government on Saturday allowed metro and buses to operate with 100% capacity from 26 July. Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will now function with 50% capacity. Marriage related gatherings are permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons.
What is permitted
What remains shut
Delhi Metro services were shut in April, when infection had started rising in the national capital. In June, Metro services were allowed but with just 50% of its capacity.
Only half of Delhi Metro's available trains were in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes when the operations started. The number of trains were inducted in full strength in a graded manner.
In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, the public was advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station. Entry at stations was regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.
However, due to limited capacity, long cues were seen outside many stations in city. In a statement, the DMRC chief explained the reason behind the long cues and said that queues had been observed outside the metro stations as the entry to the station was regulated due to restrictions on number of passengers to be allowed inside the train.
"As per the current guidelines only sitting on alternate seats is allowed inside the trains. Although DMRC is running maximum number of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations due to above restrictions."
At present, carrying capacity of Delhi Metro as per the existing guidelines is in the range of 10 to 15%. The long queues are caused as the single-entry points are only permitted at most of the Metro stations as in mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside the system once entry is permitted, DMRC chief Mangu Singh said.
The DMRC is running 5100 trains everyday with peak frequency of 2.5 min to 5 min on all the major corridors. This was the same frequency at which Metro was operating at pre-Covid times. The Metro is thus operating and running at its full frequency but with reduced number of passengers owing to the restrictions, Singh added.
