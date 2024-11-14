Delhi Metro announces 20 extra trips in view of GRAP-III implementation to check air pollution

  • Delhi Metro on Thursday announced 20 extra trips in view of the implementation of GRAP-III amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 08:43 PM IST
The tender floated by Delhi MetroRail Corporation has an option to buy an additional 145 coaches. DMRC is evaluating the bids and is expected to award the contract by mid-March. Photo: Hindustan Times<br />
The tender floated by Delhi MetroRail Corporation has an option to buy an additional 145 coaches. DMRC is evaluating the bids and is expected to award the contract by mid-March. Photo: Hindustan Times(Hindustan Times)

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Metro on Thursday announced that it will be inducting 20 extra trips as the Central agency CAQM imposed stage-III GRAP restrictions in the national capital region from Friday.

“In view of the implementation of GRAP-III from 8:00 AM tomorrow, 20 extra trips (in addition to 40 already in place since GRAP-II was implemented) will be inducted into services on weekdays starting tomorrow,” said Delhi Metro in a post on X.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Construction banned, vehicle entry: What’s allowed?

It added that total 60 extra trips will be preformed by Delhi Metro on weekdays till GRAP-III remains in place.

Meanwhile, due to civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram, Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line will be temporarily regulated from the night of November 14 to November 19 .

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the disruption is due to planned construction work on a 490-metre section between Janakpuri West and R K Ashram where the alignment crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: GRAP 3 curbs imposed as air quality hits ‘severe’

What Delhi Metro said:

Train services on this stretch will be briefly affected from the night of November 14-15 to the night of November 19-20, it said.

— There will be NO train services available between a small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri and vice versa after 10:45 PM till end of revenue service and from start of revenue service upto 07:02 AM during the above period.

— Three stations i.e. Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18,19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will be remain closed till resumption of trains services i.e upto 07:02am.

Timings of trains.

— However, normal train services will continue to remain available on remaining major section of Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre Gurugram during this period.

— To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these late night/early morning hours during the above period, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Metro announces 20 extra trips in view of GRAP-III implementation to check air pollution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.