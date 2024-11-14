Delhi Metro announces 20 extra trips in view of GRAP-III implementation to check air pollution

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Metro on Thursday announced that it will be inducting 20 extra trips as the Central agency CAQM imposed stage-III GRAP restrictions in the national capital region from Friday.

“In view of the implementation of GRAP-III from 8:00 AM tomorrow, 20 extra trips (in addition to 40 already in place since GRAP-II was implemented) will be inducted into services on weekdays starting tomorrow,” said Delhi Metro in a post on X.

It added that total 60 extra trips will be preformed by Delhi Metro on weekdays till GRAP-III remains in place.

Meanwhile, due to civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram, Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line will be temporarily regulated from the night of November 14 to November 19 .

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the disruption is due to planned construction work on a 490-metre section between Janakpuri West and R K Ashram where the alignment crosses over Haiderpur Badli Mor.

What Delhi Metro said: Train services on this stretch will be briefly affected from the night of November 14-15 to the night of November 19-20, it said.

— There will be NO train services available between a small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri and vice versa after 10:45 PM till end of revenue service and from start of revenue service upto 07:02 AM during the above period.

— Three stations i.e. Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18,19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will be remain closed till resumption of trains services i.e upto 07:02am.

Timings of trains.

— However, normal train services will continue to remain available on remaining major section of Yellow Line from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre Gurugram during this period.