Delhi Metro announces central Delhi’s new interchange hub. Check details here

The new station will be connecting R.K Ashram Marg Metro station of Magenta Line, allowing commuters access to alternate and shorter routes from Central to North Delhi
The Delhi Metro on Saturday announced that R.K Ashram Marg Metro station on Blue Line is being converted into an interchange. The new station will be connecting R.K Ashram Marg Metro station of Magenta Line. This way commuters will have access to alternate and shorter routes from Central to North Delhi, Delhi Metro notified.
Additionally, the new underground station will be constructed adjacent to the existing elevated station. This interchange will provide a convenient mode of transit and will help in decongesting the currently busy Blue Line.
This development comes at a time when the Delhi government on Friday said that it will take up a mega-project to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and the Panchsheel Park metro stations.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the construction work of two multi-modal integration (MMI) systems worth ₹4.59 crore on Friday, saying combined efforts by the PWD and the DMRC will reduce the cost of the project and save time too.
Thousands of commuters at these metro stations will benefit from this initiative of the Delhi government, he added. Sisodia said connectivity of buses, autos and e-rickshaws will be made seamless at these two stations to ensure a hassle-free commute. The project will help in decongesting the roads near the metro stations and will provide facilities for last-mile connectivity, an official statement said.
As part of the project, better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport, including buses, autos, e-rickshaws, it added. After the PWD and the DMRC complete their part of the project, the transport department will work on facilitating commuters with these modes of transport. Sisodia added that the government is determined to provide a hassle-free commuting experience to residents of Delhi.
"Our focus is to integrate the development works with the help of various agencies which will reduce the cost of the projects and save the time taken for completion," he said. Under multi-modal integration, all transport options will be available at one place. This will be done by installation of CC paver blocks on footpaths, improvement of carriageway for vehicles, installation of railings, etc, the statement added.
