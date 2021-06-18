Delhi metro: Average waiting time at Huda City Centre is 35 min, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro on Friday informed passengers that the average waiting time at Huda City Centre station is 35 minutes. "In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

Since the resumption of Delhi metro services from June 7, commuters have continued to wait for more than 45 minutes to 2 hours outside the entry gate of metro stations due to stringent checking amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, several commuters have also taken to social media to complain about the increased waiting period before being able to enter the metro stations.

This week, the public transporter apologised to the commuters for causing inconvenience and delay to passengers.

“The waiting time at the entry of some of the stations is also high since only a limited number of passengers are being allowed inside through a specified number of gates. We are aware that this is causing inconvenience and delay in the journey to some passengers, especially during the peak hours and we apologise for the same," the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC further added, “However, it may be appreciated that these measures are being taken to regulate and control the flow of passengers for their safe travel. We expect the situation to improve once more relaxations are allowed by the authorities in the days to come."





