Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday morning updated that the average waiting time at Nawada station is 25 minutes. Delhi Metro said that the waiting time will be informed accordingly if there are any fluctuations in the crowd.

Delhi Metro provides real-time average waiting time at selected busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes.

Peak Hour Update



Average waiting time at Nawada is 25 minutes.



In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2021

The operations staff deployed at select Delhi Metro stations continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time.

The same will further be informed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes, through official social media handles/pages of DMRC.

