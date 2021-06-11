Delhi Metro: Average waiting time at this station is 25 minutes

The operations staff deployed at select Delhi Metro stations continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday morning updated that the average waiting time at Nawada station is 25 minutes. Delhi Metro said that the waiting time will be informed accordingly if there are any fluctuations in the crowd.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday morning updated that the average waiting time at Nawada station is 25 minutes. Delhi Metro said that the waiting time will be informed accordingly if there are any fluctuations in the crowd.

The operations staff deployed at select Delhi Metro stations continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time.

The same will further be informed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes, through official social media handles/pages of DMRC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}