Delhi Metro: Average waiting time at this station is 25 minutes

Delhi Metro: Average waiting time at this station is 25 minutes1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
The operations staff deployed at select Delhi Metro stations continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday morning updated that the average waiting time at Nawada station is 25 minutes. Delhi Metro said that the waiting time will be informed accordingly if there are any fluctuations in the crowd.
Delhi Metro provides real-time average waiting time at selected busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes.
The operations staff deployed at select Delhi Metro stations continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time.
The same will further be informed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes, through official social media handles/pages of DMRC.
