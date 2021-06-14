OPEN APP
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday morning updated that the average waiting time at Nawada station of the Blue line is 40 minutes. Delhi Metro further added that the waiting time will be informed accordingly if there are any fluctuations in the crowd.

DMRC also updated that the average waiting period at Dwarka Mor metro station is 25 minutes.

Delhi Metro provides real-time average waiting time at selected busy stations during morning and evening peak hours, in case the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes.

The operations staff deployed at select Delhi Metro stations continuously monitor the crowd at these stations during peak hours and assess the waiting time.

The same will further be informed to commuters if it goes beyond 20 minutes, through official social media handles/pages of DMRC.

