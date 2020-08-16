The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has commenced preliminary work on the 5th Metro bridge over river Yamuna, which is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. The bridge will be 560 metres long. Currently, there are four bridges of Delhi Metro on the Yamuna.

The bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro Station and the Sonia Vihar Metro Station of the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor. After carrying out geotechnical investigation at the location of proposed piers, the activity of casting of test piles is in progress. To utilize available time during this monsoon season, a cofferdam away from active course of Yamuna has been constructed by raising the level of ground by filling of earth and sand from nearby area with protection of its slope through bamboo, jute netting and sand bags. The level of cofferdam has been kept same as level of adjacent road to ensure supply of requisite construction material like steel reinforcement, metal liner, ready mix concrete, etc.

This bridge will come up between two existing bridges on Yamuna i.e. Wazirabad Bridge and the Signature Bridge. This will be the first ever Metro bridge over Yamuna to be built using the Cantilever construction method. A cantilever is a rigid structural element which extends horizontally and is supported at only one end. Typically it extends from a flat, vertical surface such as a wall or pier, to which it must be firmly attached. Cantilever construction allows overhanging structures without additional support. Employment of this technology will make the bridge look aesthetically better.

The design of the bridge was finalized using the ‘Building Information Modeling’ (BIM) technology. With the help of this technology, a 3D model of the bridge was uploaded with intricate details of the proposed structure. For the finalization of the Phase 4 designs, DMRC’s engineers are using the BIM platform, through which they have been able to finalise the designs even during the days of the pandemic when physical meetings weren’t possible. This bridge crosses river Yamuna at about 385m downward of old Wazirabad Bridge and 213m upstream of existing Signature Bridge.

All mandatory approvals from the concerned agencies have been obtained for the construction of the bridge. DMRC is committed to fulfill the conditions given by Principal Committee on Yamuna for construction of the bridge.

The various eco-friendly measures that DMRC is going to take during construction include:

All the construction activities are being carried out with minimum effect on the floodplains.

Restoration of the floodplain that may be impacted by the construction of bridge alignment in the Yamuna flood plain/pillars.

The muck / debris generated would be disposed off scientifically and no dumping shall be allowed on the floodplains.

View Full Image Metro Bridges over River Yamuna Constructed so far. (DMRC)

Metro Bridges over River Yamuna Constructed so far:

1) Yamuna Bank on Blue Line - 698.8 metres

2) Nizamuddin on Pink Line - 602.8 metres

3) Kalindi Kunj on Magenta Line - 574 metres

4) Shastri Park on Red Line- 553 metres

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated