Delhi Metro begins preliminary work on fifth bridge over River Yamuna

The bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro Station and the Sonia Vihar Metro Station of the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor. After carrying out geotechnical investigation at the location of proposed piers, the activity of casting of test piles is in progress. To utilize available time during this monsoon season, a cofferdam away from active course of Yamuna has been constructed by raising the level of ground by filling of earth and sand from nearby area with protection of its slope through bamboo, jute netting and sand bags. The level of cofferdam has been kept same as level of adjacent road to ensure supply of requisite construction material like steel reinforcement, metal liner, ready mix concrete, etc.