Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro update: No services will be available on this route in Blue line till 2pm today. Here's why

Delhi Metro update: No services will be available on this route in Blue line till 2pm today. Here's why

The Blue line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.
1 min read . 08:35 AM ISTLivemint

  • Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line will be curtailed till 2pm on 2 October due to planned maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line will be curtailed during the first half on October 2 due to planned maintenance work on a section of the corridor, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) informed. The Blue line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

“To undertake scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham on Blue Line, train services to be regulated today morning." Delhi Metro announced.

There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations from the start of revenue services till 2pm, officials said.

The DMRC outlined the regulation plan for metro trains on blue Line on 2 October

There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka or Dwarka Sec-21 stations from the start of revenue services till 2 PM, officials said.

"During this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank stations in one loop, and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City stations in another loop," the statement said.

Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period, it said.

Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali will remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period, the DMRC said.

