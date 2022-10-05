Delhi Metro Blue line section hit by technical snag

Delhi Metro Blue line section hit by technical snag1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
The metro services on the blue line have been affected due to a technical glitch
Services were affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line on today due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers via a tweet.
"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.
The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch.
After nearly 3 hours, normal services have resumed on the Delhi Metro Blue Line, DMRC informed on Twitter.
“Normal services have resumed," tweeted DMRC.
The Blue line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.
Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line were curtailed during the first half on October 2 due to planned maintenance work on a section of the corridor.
"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City (NEC)/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.
