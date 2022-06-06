Services across the Blue Line corridor were on Monday impacted due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro informed. The corridor connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

Train services between Yamuna Bank & Indraprastha station of Blue Line were affected from 06.35 PM to 8:00 PM today to undertake repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object(bird) hitting OHE/pantograph of train, the Delhi Metro said.

Normal train services were continuously available on rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e, from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, it added.

A shuttle train service was provided to provide commuting of passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.

However, the normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali was resumed from 8:00 PM onwards.

The entire Blue Line has been impacted due to a snag in the OHE (overhead equipment) at Yamuna Bank station. Trains are being run at a slower speed than usual, an official source said.

The branch line to Vaishali diverges from the main Blue Line at Yamuna Bank metro station.