Delhi Metro changes train timings on New Year's Eve. Details here

To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) released a travel advisory. "Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards on 31 December," the authorities stated. "Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train," it further added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation urged the travellers to plan their journey according to the updated timings of metro trains on 31 December.

Several major cities in India have imposed curfews and other guidelines ahead of New Year’s Eve due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Delhi Police have warned against any public events or terrace parties being held on New Year's Eve. The detailed guidelines for 31st December 2020 will be issued on Wednesday, according to reports. The authorities in Noida earlier instructed no more than 100 people will be allowed in a single venue. The owners of all hotels, restaurants and clubs organising parties and events in Gautam Budh Nagar on December 31 would have to obtain permissions from the district magistrate or commissioner of police (CP) for any functions on New Year’s Eve, according to reports.

"The maximum limit for the open spaces, will be 40% of total capacity, with all other arrangements like thermal scanning, sanitization, masking, social distancing, etc., will need to be in place," said top official.

