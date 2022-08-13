Delhi Metro closed 4 metro stations due to Independence Day rehearsals

Delhi Metro closed 4 metro stations due to Independence Day rehearsals2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The Delhi Metro had shut gates at ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations
Ahead of India's 75th Independence, the Delhi Metro closed four stations due to dress rehearsal for the big day. The Delhi Metro had shut gates at ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations. However, now the Metro officials have opened the gates.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted, " Security Update Due to Independence Day dress rehearsal, the following gates are closed till 1100 hrs - At ITO gate no 1, 2 & 3 are closed - At Lalquila gate no 4 is closed - At Jama Masjid gate no 3 & 4 are closed - At Delhi Gate gate no 1, 4 & 5 are closed".
"All stations are open and other gates can be used for entry/exit," it said later.
The DMRC had also informed commuters that additional time might be needed because of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Independence Day.
Besides, the Delhi Metro has also informed that there will be no parking facilities at any station from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon in view of security measures adopted for India's 75th Independence Day.
However, the metro services will continue to run as per the schedule.
At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of the over 390 km network, comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida.
Delhi Police traffic advisory for Independence Day:
Separately, the Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day.
Eight roads — Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover — will remain closed for general traffic.
Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur, and Tikri borders will be closed for commercial and transport vehicles till Monday afternoon.
Buses bound for Kauria Pul or Red Fort or the Old Delhi railway station will operate via the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn.
