Delhi Metro closed for BRICS Summit 2026? Here's what DMRC said

As Delhi prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit this weekend, several heads of multilateral organisations are scheduled to arrive today. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in in the national capital early Friday, 11 September, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres scheduled to arrive later in the day.

Ahead of the 11-member BRICS summit, scheduled for 12 and 13 September, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared a service update, informing passengers that the train services remain unaffected despite elaborate traffic restrictions along several key routes.

Amid growing concerns over operation of metro services on Friday, 11 September, Delhi metro in a post on X stated, “This is to inform the commuters that all Metro stations will remain open until further notice. Operations continue as usual unless specifically announced otherwise. Commuters are advised to check DMRC website, social media platforms or Delhi Metro Sarthi App for further updates.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Will the Delhi Metro service be operational during the BRICS Summit in September 2026? ⌵ Yes, the Delhi Metro service will remain operational and all stations will be open during the BRICS Summit. Commuters are advised to check the DMRC website or use the Delhi Metro Sarthi App for updates. 2 What traffic restrictions are in place during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic restrictions will be enforced from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM, with diversions on over 35 roads and 22 designated diversion points due to the Summit. Commuters should avoid these routes and check for updates. 3 Why is the Delhi Traffic Police recommending the use of the Metro during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police is urging the use of the Metro to alleviate congestion caused by traffic diversions and regulated movement for VVIP convoys during the BRICS Summit. 4 How can commuters reach the airport during the BRICS Summit traffic advisory? ⌵ Commuters heading to the airport are advised to use the Metro or take designated routes as outlined in the traffic advisory to avoid delays due to road restrictions. 5 What alternate routes should I take to reach New Delhi Railway Station during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ For New Delhi Railway Station, alternate routes include ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Connaught Place, Ashram to JLN Marg, and Vande Mataram Marg to Connaught Place, as per the traffic advisory.

Delhi Traffic Police urges commuters to prefer metro Since connectivity via metro has not been suspended, Delhi traffic police urged commuters heading to airport to take metro instead of private cars or taxis. Delhi Traffic Police in its latest travel advisory stated, “Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel.”

According to authorities, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed travel advisory as the national capital prepares to host the grand event at Bharat Mandapam. The authorities set out a plan, detailing traffic diversions, restrictions and alternate routes while urging commuters to prefer the Metro and allow extra time. Over 35 roads have been identified for regulated movement and 22 diversion points have been designated across Delhi in view of movement of foreign delegations and VVIP convoys.

For those heading to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Stations, check the select routes mentioned in Delhi traffic advisory to avoid any delay or disruption. The advisory mentions 3 alternate routes for New Delhi Railway Station — one from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Connaught Place, another from Ashram to JLN Marg and the third from Vande Mataram Marg to Connaught Place.

The advisory also details 3 alternate routes for those heading to Old Delhi Railway Station — one from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to SP Mukherjee Marg, another from Ashram Chowk to SP Mukherjee Marg and the third from Rani Jhansi Marg to Lothiyan Marg.

Commuters travelling to Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Station can take two of these alternate routes — AIIMS to Mathura Road or ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Mathura Road. Delhi traffic police also set out a roadmap for airport travel from different locations across the city.