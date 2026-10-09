Delhi Metro closes entry, exit till tomorrow 6 pm: Here's the list of revised stations to remain shut amid CJP protests

On Friday night, Delhi Metro shared a list of revised metro stations which will remain shut from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday, citing security reasons ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests. As per the latest advisory, interchange facilities will remain available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station.
The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, and further details will be updated accordingly, read the advisory.
This comes after the Supreme directed authorities to ensure that metro train services are not completely suspended in Delhi.
Quick answers to key questions
The affected stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.
The revised advisory says entry and exit will be closed from 9 pm on Friday until 6 pm on Saturday. The situation will be reviewed by security agencies, with further updates to follow.
The closures are a preventive security measure ahead of protests called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Authorities cited security concerns around the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. Entry and exit will be closed at the listed stations during the restriction period.
No complete suspension of Delhi Metro train services was announced. The Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that Metro services were not completely suspended.
Going by the new advisory, the affected stations will be Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.
Entry and exit will also remain closed are Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Majlis Park.
Check out the full list of 45 metro stations which will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday.
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central Secretariat
4. Lok Kalyan Marg
5. Rajiv Chowk
6. New Delhi
7. Seva Teerth
8. Mandi House
9. Barakhamba Road
10. ITO
11. Delhi Gate
12. Khan Market
13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
14. Jhandewalan
15. Supreme Court
16. Indraprastha
17. Shivaji Stadium
18. Dilli Haat-INA
19. Hauz Khas
20. Jor Bagh
21. Lajpat Nagar
22. Jangpura
23. Ashram
24. Jamia Millia Islamia
25. Chawri Bazar
26. Jama Masjid
27. Karol Bagh
28. Rajendra Place
29. Vishwavidyalaya
30. Kashmere Gate
31. Inderlok
32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
33. Netaji Subhash Place
34. Azadpur
35. Jahangirpuri
36. Haiderpur Badli Mor
37. Majlis Park
38. Seelampur
39. Maujpur-Babarpur
40. Jafrabad
41. Welcome
42. Yamuna Vihar
43. Khajuri Khas
44. Shahdara
45. Rithala
Earlier, 57 metro stations were announced to be closed.
The protest, scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar, has been called by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is to land in Delhi tomorrow.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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