Delhi Metro closes exit gates of four stations

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has said that it has closed the exit gates of four metro stations.

The four stations where the metro passengers cannot exit are Supreme Court and Mandi House on the Delhi Metro's Blue line and Central Secretariat and Khan Market on the Violet line.

However, the passengers will be allowed to interchange and enter in these four metro stations.

In a tweet posted from the DMRC's official Twitter handle it said,"Security Update Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at these stations."

COVID-19 safety norms like wearing of mask and social distancing are in place in view of the pandemic, so the crowd should not get too big, a senior official said.

The DMRC's current operational network spans about 390 km with 285 stations across 11 corridors (including NOIDA–Greater NOIDA line). On regular days, the average daily ridership of the Delhi Metro is over 26 lakh.

