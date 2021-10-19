The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun training a group of officials and staff of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro, with the first line of the mass rapid transit set to be opened soon.

“The DMRC, which once sent its first batch off officials/staff for training in Hong Kong in 2002, reached a unique historical milestone by commencing the training of first batch of staff of the Dhaka Metro at its prestigious training academy," the Delhi Metro authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

Delhi Metro once sent its first batch of officials for training to Hong Kong before its inauguration in 2002. DMRC now proudly welcomes the first batch of trainees from Dhaka Metro to its prestigious Delhi Metro Rail Academy. Know more https://t.co/0JDDJ6F6Hp — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 19, 2021

The batch, comprising of 19 staff members from the operations department and 17 from rolling stock section, started its training from 14 October onwards.

The training duration of the courses will vary from 24-156 days according to the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical and on-job trainings.

“The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after implementation of Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at DMRA," the statement read.

The Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as 'MRT Line-6' spanning 20.1 km.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

"This major off-shore assignment will further boost the image of the DMRA as a premier training destination in the field of MRTS not only in India, but internationally. The DMRA had earlier conducted short term courses for MRT Jakarta and LRT Colombo also," it said.

