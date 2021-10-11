The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay today, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.

Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations

Pink Line Update



Delay in services between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2021

In a major boost for the Delhi Metro, a small segment of its Pink Line at Trilokpuri was inaugurated in August. With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network now spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon), DMRC officials said.

This corridor will be extended further from Majlis Park to Maujpur in Phase-IV, making it the longest single metro corridor in India at approximately 70 km of length. After the completion of Phase–IV, the Pink Line will also become the only ring corridor of metro in the country.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases starting 2018.

