Delhi Metro construction causes Mahipalpur road to cave in, traffic police suggests alternate route — What to do now?

A significant traffic disruption was witnessed near Delhi Airport on Saturday as a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road caved in due to a wall collapse of an under-construction Delhi Metro site.

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters on the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road travelling from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur, taking note of the situation.

“A wall of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s under-construction underground site near D-6, Vasant Kunj, under the Masoodpur Flyover, has collapsed. As a result, a portion of the Mahipalpur–Mehrauli Road, from Fortis Hospital towards Mahipalpur, has caved in,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

“Kindly follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed in the area,” it added.

Delhi traffic jam: Which roads to avoid? The Delhi Police asked commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur.

The Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to take alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg— from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj — to reach Mahipalpur in order to avoid the traffic jam due to Delhi Metro wall collapse.

Advertisement

“Commuters travelling from the Mehrauli side towards Mahipalpur are advised to take the alternate route via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg— from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, — to reach Mahipalpur and avoid the affected stretch,” it said.

Delhi wall collapse kills 7, including minors Heavy rains in Delhi today resulted in a fatal wall collapse near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur, killing seven.

Eight persons were pulled out from the debris and rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

“Of the eight, seven — including three men, two women, and two minor girls — succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” an officer said.

Police said a thorough search was carried out by the Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, but no other persons were found under the debris.

Advertisement