Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro are affected today forcing commuters to wait for a longer time to board the trains. There is a delay in services between Indraprastha and Mayur Vihar 1.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) wrote, “ Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Indraprastha and Mayur Vihar 1. Normal service on all other lines."

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The Blue Line (Line 3 & Line 4) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of the Main Line (Line 3) with 50 metro stations from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, with a length of 56.61 kilometres and a Branch Line (Line 4) consisting of 8 stations from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 8.74 kilometres.

