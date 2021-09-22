Delhi Metro: Delay in train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida

The Blue Line (Line 3 & Line 4) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of the Main Line (Line 3) with 50 metro stations from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, with a length of 56.61 kilometres and a Branch Line (Line 4) consisting of 8 stations from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 8.74 kilometres.