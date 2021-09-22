Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro: Delay in train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida

Delhi Metro: Delay in train services on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida

Premium
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Livemint

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) informed about the delay in train services on Blue Line via Twitter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro are affected today forcing commuters to wait for a longer time to board the trains. There is a delay in services between Indraprastha and Mayur Vihar 1.

Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro are affected today forcing commuters to wait for a longer time to board the trains. There is a delay in services between Indraprastha and Mayur Vihar 1.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) wrote, “ Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Indraprastha and Mayur Vihar 1. Normal service on all other lines."

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) wrote, “ Blue Line Update. Delay in services between Indraprastha and Mayur Vihar 1. Normal service on all other lines."

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

The Blue Line (Line 3 & Line 4) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of the Main Line (Line 3) with 50 metro stations from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, with a length of 56.61 kilometres and a Branch Line (Line 4) consisting of 8 stations from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 8.74 kilometres.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Blue Line (Line 3 & Line 4) is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro, a rapid transit system in Delhi, India. It consists of the Main Line (Line 3) with 50 metro stations from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, with a length of 56.61 kilometres and a Branch Line (Line 4) consisting of 8 stations from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 8.74 kilometres.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!