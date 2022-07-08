Delhi metro services delayed on violet line due to a passenger on track. Details here2 min read . 03:37 PM IST
- The Violet Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday afternoon took to Twitter to inform that a passenger on track at the Badkal Mor station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line had caused delay in the metro rail services.
The Violet Line of the DMRC connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.
"Violet Line Update. Delay in services from Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) due to a passenger on track at Badkal Mor. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.
The DMRC has not updated about the issue any further. More details from the DMRC and the Delhi Police are awaited.
On 4 July, a woman passenger allegedly jumped in front of a moving metro train and got hit in Delhi. The incident took place at Jor Bagh metro station.
A similar incident occurred on 30 June when a 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line.
Police received information at 5.04 pm that a person got injured at Moolchand metro station. The person identified as Mahendar jumped when a train reached platform number 1, a senior police officer had said. The injured was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors said he was unfit for statement, police added.
Day before yesterday on 6 July, a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a Delhi Metro station, police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Manav Aggarwal, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur here, they said, adding he had fled to Nepal after the incident and had recently applied for anticipatory bail.
The incident took place on June 2 at Delhi Metro’s Jor Bagh station on the Yellow Line. The woman had taken to Twitter to narrate her ordeal.
