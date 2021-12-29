The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has deployed 15 flying squads across its network to ensure that all the Covid-19 safety protocols are strictly followed by passengers, reported news agency ANI .

This comes as the government on Tuesday stated Delhi Metro trains will now run with only 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

"In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now," officials said.

Earlier this year, metro services were suspended for several weeks in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which had wreaked havoc in the city.

DMRC services were fully suspended since 10 May in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on 19 April, and successively extended by the city government. Services had run partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services then from 7 June after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

DTC and other city buses shall also ply with only 50% of the total seating capacity in view of the new norms, officials said.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50% of seating capacity in the city.

In accordance with 'Level-1' alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in place, there would be night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

